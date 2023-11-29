A fugitive listed on the Texas Department of Public Safety's Top 10 Most Wanted is back in custody after being arrested in Southern California.

According to Texas DPS, Alvin Charles McKnight Jr., 41, who is affiliated with the 52 Hoover Crips gang, was arrested by police officers in San Bernardino after a multi-agency investigation including DPS, Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents, Texas Rangers, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, Longview Police Department, Gladewater Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

On Nov. 4, around 11:30 p.m., deputies with Upshur County responded to a shooting at a home in the 2800 block of U.S. Highway 271 South near Gilmer Texas with Gilmer police and DPS troopers.

Alvin Charles McKnight Jr. (Courtesy of Texas Department of Public Safety)

When law enforcement arrived, they reported two people dead from gunshot wounds. The next day, on Nov. 5, a capital murder warrant was issued for McKnight by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the deaths.

Texas DPS states a Crime Stoppers reward will be paid since McKnight's arrest was the result of a tip.