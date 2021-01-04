Texas the No. 2 growth state in America, per U-Haul

article

The state of Texas is the No. 2 growth state in America, according to U-Haul® data analyzing migration patterns from 2020.

This past year, Tennesee took the top spot, but Texas has been the top 2 consistently the past 5 years.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Texas was the leading growth state from 2016-18.

According to U-Haul, growth states are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state during a calendar year.

Texas has seen an influx of movers over 2020. People coming to Texas in one-way U-Haul trucks increased by 9 percent during the past year.

Advertisement

"Texas is a beast in terms of population growth," said Sean McMullen, U-Haul Company of South Austin president. "Tons of new residents are moving here from the West Coast. I talk to customers every day from California, Oregon, and Washington. They want a change in scenery, but they want to maintain their lifestyles. COVID-19 has been a struggle, but it doesn’t seem to slow people from moving into Texas."

According to U-Haul, the leading growth cities include Tyler, Conroe, Longview, Richardson, Kingwood, College Station, the Round Rock/Pflugerville corridor, and Arlington.

Other notable net-gain cities are San Marcos, Pharr, New Braunfels, the Spring/The Woodlands corridor, Cypress, Katy, Abilene, and McKinney.