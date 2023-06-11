Texas: The Issue Is - The great property tax debate

The political stalemate over what type of property tax cuts should be passed at the Texas Capitol continues.

The political drama intensified a few days ago with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick challenging Gov. Greg Abbott to a debate. Both stopped at the Texas Public Policy Foundation's stage on separate days and spoke on the tax cut debate.

Both chambers want to spend $17.6 billion to lower property taxes but differ on how to do it.

The House’s plan would spend all the money on an across-the-board property tax cap, known as "compression," which would spread tax relief out—with school districts, businesses and homeowners all seeing a reduction.

READ MORE

Abbott has already declared support for the House plan and believes the idea will eventually lead to the elimination of all property taxes in Texas.

However, Patrick and the Senate want to spend just 70% of that $17.6 billion on compression, and allocate 30% towards increasing the homestead exemption—funneling tax relief directly to homeowners. On social media, Patrick also argued the governor's idea would cause a big sales tax hike and is not realistic.