"Texas: The Issue Is" - Congressman & Democrat for U.S. Senate Colin Allred

Greg Groogan, "Texas: The Issue is" Co-Host: You've been outspoken about the crisis on our border, I'd like you to react to Supreme Court decision regarding razor wire deployment.

Congressman Colin Allred: I think it's the right decision. This is a Federal province. The constitution clearly puts this in the Federal government's power and now it's the federal government's responsibility to act and I've been frustrated that we've not been more responsive to what I think is an increasing crisis and really comprehensively we havent acted since the Reagan era. It's time for us to come together and try and find common ground between Democrats and Republicans on how we can come together to better reform our immigration system to better secure our border to better match the needs of our economy and help us move forward.

Groogan: You have been outspoken about your ability to work across partisan boundaries. You voted with some of your Republican colleagues on a (border) resolution. You want to talk about that?

Allred: Sure, for me this was an effort to send a message that the status quo is unacceptable, that our inaction at the Federal level, that I think both parties bear responsibility for, the brunt of that is being born by our communities here in Texas.

Groogan: Your Democratic opponent State Senator Gutierrez has made the statement that your willingness to vote with Republicans, I think his term was, is an indicator you forgot what primary you were in. How do you respond to that?

Allred: Listen, I think it's okay for Democrats to talk about border security as well. I think we have to, especially if you are putting Texas first, which is what I have always tried to do. I see myself as a Texan first, before party and I am proud of my bi-partisan record.

Groogan: If you could sit down face to face with President Biden and try to get some clarity for him about the crisis our state and our country is facing, what would you tell him?

Allred: You have to at least get caught trying. Let's get going on this. Let's not cede the argument to just the loudest voices in the room who want to do and pursue extreme policies. There are common sense steps we can take right now, and if the Congress won't act, use your executive authority to act.

Groogan: A majority of Texans believe that the State's abortion law is too extreme. When you see those polls what do you think?

Allred: Well I certainly agree, and when I talk to Texans, it's certainly the extremism of the position that strikes folks, that if you are a victim of rape or incest, that there is nothing for you to do. And of course, we are hearing about some of these folks who are able to get the care that they need by leaving the state, but we are not hearing the stories of people who are forced into these horrible situations, who didn't have the option or privilege to leave the state.

At the federal level we can reverse this, and that's by going back to the standard that we've had for the last 50 years and putting Rowe v. Wade back as the law of the land and that's what I intend to do in the Senate.

Groogan: You are hoping to dislodge Senator Ted Cruz from his seat in the United States Senate. We have polling, recent polling, that show the race is a dead heat, regardless of which Democrat emerges from the primary.

Allred: I think it's more reflective of Ted Cruz and so many Texans are ready to move on from him. I'm in the beginning of the process of introducing myself to Texans because I'm a fourth generation Texan. I was born and raised in Dallas by a single mother. It was a big deal for my family that I got a scholarship to play football at Baylor. I was made here in Texas. So, I believe in our state. And I want to serve all 30 million Texans.