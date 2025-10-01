Texas agency names sex offender as featured fugitive of October

article

The Brief A sex offender, Dante Dewayne Odom, has been named the Texas DPS fugitive of the month. Odom is wanted out of Harris County for failing to comply with his registration requirements. He has a history of similar violations and was last released from prison in 2022.



The Texas Department of Public Safety has named a sex offender as their featured fugitive of the month.

The Houston resident has a long history of failing to comply with his sex offender registration requirements, DPS says.

Dante Dewayne Odom featured by DPS

Dante Dewayne Odom, 52, has been wanted out of Harris County since June for failing to comply with his registration requirements.

He was convicted in 1992 of burglary of a habitation with the intent to violate/abuse the victim sexually, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Since then, DPS says he's been known to fail to comply.

Odom was last released from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in 2022.

The fugitive is described as 6' and about 160 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest, right arm and right hand. He also has scars on his head, face, and body.

What you can do:

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.