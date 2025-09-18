Texas man sentenced for jacking mail truck at knifepoint

article

A Beaumont resident has been sentenced to federal prison for robbing a mail carrier and stealing their truck last year.

The crime:

Jody Lee Bass, 35 committed the offense of carjacking in Beaumont on June 8, 2024, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Texas.

Bass used a knife to hold up a USPS mail carrier who was delivering on his route. Bass reportedly tried to stab the mailman, who escaped.

The convict then drove off with the mail truck, and abandoned it nearby.

Law enforcement found Bass hiding in the area, and he was taken into custody.

The sentence:

Bass pleaded guilty to the federal offense on Tuesday. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone to 78 months in prison.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Beaumont Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John B. Ross.