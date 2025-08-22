Texas Senate redistricting debate intensifies; Houston senator plans to filibuster vote

The Brief The debate over redistricting continued in the Texas Senate on Friday. Sen. Carol Alvarado says she plans to filibuster the new congressional maps. If the bill passes, it goes to the governor's desk to get signed into law.



The fight over congressional redistricting is heating up in the Texas Senate, where lawmakers are expected to vote on a new GOP map, the final step before it reaches Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

Texas redistricting: Congressional map reaches Senate

What we know:

The debate at the Capitol stretched through Friday as senators clashed over how the proposal would affect Houston-area communities.

Democrats argue the plan undermines minority representation, while Republicans say it’s about political performance.

On Wednesday, the Texas House approved the map 88–52 after Democrats stalled votes by breaking quorum and leaving the state in protest.

Republicans say the plan could add five GOP U.S. House seats statewide. Locally, it would affect districts in the Houston area, including Congressional District 9, represented by U.S. Rep. Al Green.

What they're saying:

During Friday’s floor debate, Sen. Borris Miles (D) pressed the bill, asking: "How does your plan affect Black communities of Harris County and Fort Bend County?"

Sen. Phil King (R) responded saying, "As I said before, I did not take racial data into consideration in regard to this map. I can you tell the greater Houston area will perform under CD-9 better politically for a Republican candidate. I don’t know who’s going to run for office in any of the districts. I can’t predict if they will win or lose."

Sen. Carol Alvarado (Dn) pushed back, saying: "I have a hard time believing you or anyone did not look at racial demographics."

Sen. King replied: "There is absolutely no reason to look at racial data when you’re trying to improve political performance. The best measure is how people have been voting, Republican or Democrat."

What's next:

If the Senate passes the bill, it goes to Gov. Abbott for his signature and could face legal challenges.

Houston Senator plans to filibuster

The other side:

Sen. Alvarado posted on X that she’s prepared to filibuster: "Republicans think they can walk all over us. Today I’m going to kick back. I’ve submitted my intention to filibuster the new congressional maps. Going to be a long night."

California responds with new redistricting plan

Big picture view:

Meanwhile, in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed legislation to move forward a redistricting plan aimed at gaining five more U.S. House seats for Democrats in the 2026 election. A special election would leave redistricting up to California voters.

Republicans have filed a lawsuit, called for a federal investigation, and vowed to fight the plan.

