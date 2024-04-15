Hurricane season is quickly approaching and Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding Texans that they can purchase certain items tax-free during the state's sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies.

The sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 29.

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include:

Household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced less than $75

Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced less than $300

Portable generators priced less than $3,000

For purchases made online, note that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax-free during the holiday.

For example, if you purchase an emergency ladder online for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, the total sales price is $309. Because the total sales price of the emergency ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.

Purchases that do not qualify include: