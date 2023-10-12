Grimes County authorities are investigating a sexual assault incident that occurred at the Texas Renaissance Festival.

Van Snook, an investigator with Grimes County Sheriff's Office, states a sexual assault was reported at TRF on Oct. 7 and they are investigating along with the Todd Mission Police Department.

Officials said other incidents have been reported from people who say they blacked out and woke up in an unfamiliar location. Snook states it does not appear the incidents are related at this time and none of the other incidents advised of sexual assault.

Texas Renaissance Festival released a statement saying: "Based on the information we have been given, it is our understanding that a concerning incident took place and was later reported to the authorities here on Texas Renaissance Festival property last weekend. We are cooperating fully with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and will continue to do so. Since this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot provide any further comment on the matter."

TRF also gave another safety announcement asking patrons to be safe and remain vigilant and if they see something to report it to any off-duty police officers on the festival grounds.