Texas regulated sports betting market: It's one step closer

The push to bring regulated, taxed, and licensed sports betting in Texas is now one step closer.

Could a regulated sports betting market be coming to Texas?

What we know:

According to a release, State Rep. Sam Harless (R-Spring) filed House Join Resolution 134 Wednesday to give Texans the chance to vote on whether they want a regulated, taxed, and licensed sports betting market.

What they're saying:

"We appreciate Rep. Harless introducing this constitutional amendment," said Karina Kling, spokesperson for the Texas Sports Betting Alliance. "Right now, unregulated sports betting is happening across the state, putting consumers at risk and costing Texas millions in lost tax revenue every year. It’s time to let Texans take control and decide if they want a strong, regulatory framework for sports betting—just like the 39 states that have already moved forward."

Dig deeper:

According to a release, efforts to legalize sports betting are supported by every major professional sports team in the state.

According to polling done by the University of Houston, 60% of Texans support legalizing online sports betting in Texas, while 74% of Texans support legalizing the construction and operation of destination resort casinos in Texas.

What's next:

If lawmakers approve the constitutional amendment, it will lead to a statewide vote in November.