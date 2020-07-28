Texas redoubles efforts to prevent spread of COVID-19; doctors optimistic

Nearly a month after Governor Greg Abbott reeled back statewide re-opening and the vast majority of Texans buckled down and donned protective masks in public, Dr. David Callender, leader of the Memorial Hermann Health System, contended the refocus on stifling transmission appears to be paying dividends.

“Yes, I’m optimistic that that is the beginning of a trend where we will see fewer hospitalizations, fewer cases over the course of time. We believe this could be reflective of many more people wearing masks. It makes sense that since the Governor’s order was issued around the first of July, now we are seeing the impact of that,” said Callender.

Callender’s cautious “optimism” comes after the number of new cases statewide decreased for the fifth day in a row and the positivity rate of those tested dropped to around 13 percent.

Those reductions offer the prospect of welcome relief given that Memorial Hermann’s capacity for additional care is in Dr. Callender’s words “full to the seams”.

“We could add additional capacity if we had to, but right now we are holding stable at being able to accommodate the demand. We have not had to add capacity over the course of the past week,” said Callender who oversees 27,000 employees and 6,700 doctors.

As for the challenge of re-opening schools, Dr. Callender is supporting the hybrid approach – a combination of distance and “in-person learning” with strictly enforced protocols for social distancing.

“I also think it is not unreasonable to wait a little bit to start the school year as some of the districts have chosen to do, to see where we stand with active cases and what’s happening with the overall infection rate,” said Callender.



Dr. Calender’s biggest concern remains a widespread return to the cavalier attitude toward Covid-19 which took hold around Memorial Day, triggering a resurgence from which the state of Texas is still reeling.