Texas prison bus stalled on highway after brakes heated up on way to Huntsville

article

A prison bus transporting inmates was stalled on the highway temporarily after the brakes heated up on the way to Huntsville.

Details are limited, but according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, it happened on I-45 Nat Exit 92 (Seven Coves Dr.)

We're told another bus was en route to pick up the inmates. No additional information was provided, as of this writing.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.