Texas primary election runoffs postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Texas Governor Greg Abbot postponed the May 26 primary election runoffs to July 14 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the state. Early voting will take place July 6-10.

“We will continue to work with the Secretary of State and keep our residents informed about additional updates regarding the runoff elections,” said Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman. “We encourage voters to take advantage of early voting and ballot-by-mail options.”

The Harris County Clerk offices have been closed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Officials report employees are still serving the public by phone and email.

The Harris County Clerk Office says the following services are available online:

Real Property

County civil courts

Probate courts

Personal records

Ordering copies of documents

E-filing for campaign

E-filing of personal finances