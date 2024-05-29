Texas primary election runoff: Lauren Simmons unseats Incumbent Shawn Thierry in State Rep. race

Lauren Simmons has unseated incumbent Shawn Thierry in the race for State Representative, District 146.

Simmons won the primary runoff by an unofficial final vote of 65% to 35%.

Her website stated that Simmons is a mom and union organizer who has spent her entire adult life fighting for the people who Greg Abbott is attacking every day.

According to her website, she chose to run for State Representative in District 146, "because we’ve lost our seat at the table in state government. Our current representative has lost her way and now votes with Greg Abbott and Republicans to take away our rights, destroy our public schools, and hurt our kids."

Simmons also said on her website that she is fighting for a world-class public education for every Texas child, universal access to quality, affordable health care and mental health care, economic security and justice for all working people, an end to domestic violence, voting rights, LBGTQIA+ rights, gun safety, racial justice, climate action, the border and immigration, and more.