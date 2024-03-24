No one won Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but someone who purchased a ticket in Texas did win $1 million.

According to the Texas Lottery, the $1 million winning ticket was sold at an Austin 7-Eleven at 9704 Giles Lane.

The quick pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but not the red Powerball number. The Power Play option, which would have doubled the prize, was not purchased.

The winning numbers for Saturday night’s drawing were 6, 23, 25, 34, 51 and Powerball 3.

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

No one won the jackpot, which was an estimated $750 million.

The next drawing is Monday night. The jackpot has increased to an estimated $800 million with an estimated cash value $384.8 million.