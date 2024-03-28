While no one won the massive $865 million Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing, someone who bought a ticket in Texas did win $1 million!

According to the Texas Lottery, the quick pick ticket was sold at a Flower Mound Kroger store at 2709 Cross Timbers.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but not the red Powerball number. The Power Play option, which would have doubled the prize, was not purchased.

SUGGESTED: Powerball winning numbers drawn for $865 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 37, 46, 57, 60, 66 and Powerball 8.

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.

The next drawing is Saturday. The jackpot is an estimated $935 million with an estimated case value of $449.7 million.