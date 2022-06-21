Texas police commander: Officers could have stopped the gunman in Uvalde school shooting within three minutes

The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety says three minutes after a gunman entered a school where he slaughtered 19 elementary students and two teachers there was sufficient armed law enforcement on scene to stop the gunman. Law enforcement authorities also allegedly never checked the classroom door to see if it was locked.

Yet police officers armed with rifles stood and waited in a school hallway for nearly an hour while the gunman carried out the massacre.

Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, called the police response "an abject failure."

McCraw also outlined for the committee a series of missed opportunities, communication breakdowns and other mistakes.

The classroom door, it turned out, could not be locked from the inside, yet there is no indication officers tried to open the door while the gunman was inside, McCraw testified. Instead, he said, police waited around for a key. "I have great reasons to believe it was never secured," McCraw said of the door. "How about trying the door and seeing if it's locked?"

"Obviously, not enough training was done in this situation, plain and simple. Because terrible decisions were made by the on-site commander," McCraw said of Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief.

Eight minutes after the shooter entered the building, an officer reported that police had a "hooligan" crowbar that they could use to break down the classroom door, McCraw said. Nineteen minutes after the gunman entered, the first ballistic shield was brought into the building by police, the witness testified.

McCraw told the Senate committee that Arredondo decided to put the lives of officers ahead of the lives of children.

The public safety chief outlined for the committee a series of missed opportunities, communication breakdowns and other mistakes, among them:

Arredondo did not have a radio with him.

Police and sheriff's radios did not work within the school; only the radios of Border Patrol agents on the scene worked inside the school, and even they did not work perfectly.

Some diagrams of the school that police were using to coordinate their response were wrong.

State police initially said the gunman entered the school through an exterior door that had been propped open by a teacher, but McGraw said that the teacher had closed the door and it could only be locked from the outside. "There's no way for her to know the door is locked" McGraw said. "He walked straight through."

Delays in the law enforcement response have been the focus of the federal, state and local investigation of the massacre and its aftermath.

The police commander made the comments while giving testimony during a special Texas Senate committee on the deadly school shooting that left two teachers and 19 children dead. The agenda for the first meeting says members will discuss school safety, police training and social media.

The Texas House has been holding its own investigative committee meetings, targeting the law enforcement response. Those meetings have been held behind closed doors.

An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at the school on May 24.

Law enforcement officials have provided little or conflicting information since the shooting, sometimes withdrawing statements hours after making them. Officials have declined to offer details, citing ongoing investigation.

Some are concerned that Texas officials will use a legal loophole to block records from being released — even to the victims’ families — once the case is closed. The law’s exception protects information from being released in crimes for which no one has been convicted. The Texas Attorney General’s Office has ruled that it applies when a suspect is dead.

Officials also haven’t released records sought under public information laws to media outlets, including The Associated Press, often citing broad exemptions and the ongoing investigation. It has raised concerns about whether such records will be released, even to victims’ families.

Others interviewed behind closed doors by the committee include school staff.

Burrows has defended the committee interviewing witnesses in private and not revealing their findings so far, saying its members want an accurate account before issuing a report.

The Associated Press and The Texas Tribune contributed to this article