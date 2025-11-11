Texas Parks and Wildlife releases redesigned Texas horned lizard conservation license plate

article

The Brief Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has released a redesigned Texas horned lizard conservation license plate. The plate celebrates the program's 25th anniversary and the sales fund projects for native species and their habitats. The $30 annual cost is available for vehicles, trailers, and motorcycles, with $22 directly supporting conservation efforts.



The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has rolled out a newly redesigned horned lizard conservation license plate, marking the 25th anniversary of both the original plate and the state's Conservation License Plate Program (CLPP).

Texas Horned Lizard License Plate

Big picture view:

The updated plate, which features an image of a Texas horned lizard in the wild, was chosen earlier this year after thousands of Texans voted on three potential designs. The winning photograph was donated by award-winning wildlife photographer Hector Astorga.

"The Texas horned lizard is an iconic Texas critter," said Richard Heilbrun, TPWD Wildlife Conservation Program director. "Just tough enough and just endearing enough to represent our people, our wildlife and our wild places."

Heilbrun noted that while the state does not have as many horned lizards as it once did, sales of the plate help fund TPWD conservation projects aimed at aiding the species' recovery.

The CLPP, which offers a total of 11 distinct conservation-themed license plates, uses the revenue to protect native species and their habitats across the state. This includes support for pollinators like bumblebees, as well as Texas tortoises, alligator snapping turtles, various mammals, birds, and plants.

Since its launch 25 years ago, the conservation plate program has generated more than $12.7 million for conservation efforts.

What they're saying:

"Even after all of these years, the horned lizard plate is still the fan favorite and the highest-selling plate, having contributed more than $5.4 million to conservation," said Janis Johnson, TPWD marketing manager.

Johnson added that the redesign aims to "freshen its look and attract new customers who are wild about nature and want to support wildlife conservation in Texas."

Other available plates benefit specific conservation areas, such as the monarch butterfly plate aiding nongame wildlife, the white-tailed deer plate supporting big game management, and the camping plate funding state parks.

Why you should care:

The conservation plates cost $30 per year, with $22 from each sale going directly to TPWD-sponsored conservation projects. Plates are available for vehicles, trailers, and motorcycles and can be purchased online at www.conservationplate.org or at your local county tax assessor-collector's office.