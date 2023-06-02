Texas mother, wife dead after fungal meningitis infection from surgery in Mexico
HOUSTON - A Texas woman has been reported dead after contracting an infection after having surgery in Mexico, according to Fox News.
29-year-old Lauren Robinson from Vidor, Texas died on Wednesday in Galveston from a fungal meningitis infection, a family member confirmed. Robinson was the mother of four children.
At least three Americans have died and 17 have suspected or probable cases of a potentially life-threatening infection linked to an outbreak at cosmetic surgery clinics in Mexico, says Fox News.
A multistate outbreak of fungal meningitis has been detected among patients who underwent epidural anesthesia in the city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
According to the CDC, the outbreak was linked to two clinics, River Side Surgical Center and Clinicia K-3, which were closed on May 13, 2023.
Anyone who had procedures under epidural anesthesia in these clinics from January 1 to May 13, 2023, is potentially exposed and at risk for fungal meningitis.
Here is what the CDC you should do if you are at risk.