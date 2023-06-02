A Texas woman has been reported dead after contracting an infection after having surgery in Mexico, according to Fox News.

29-year-old Lauren Robinson from Vidor, Texas died on Wednesday in Galveston from a fungal meningitis infection, a family member confirmed. Robinson was the mother of four children.

At least three Americans have died and 17 have suspected or probable cases of a potentially life-threatening infection linked to an outbreak at cosmetic surgery clinics in Mexico, says Fox News.

A multistate outbreak of fungal meningitis has been detected among patients who underwent epidural anesthesia in the city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico , the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

According to the CDC, the outbreak was linked to two clinics, River Side Surgical Center and Clinicia K-3, which were closed on May 13, 2023.

Anyone who had procedures under epidural anesthesia in these clinics from January 1 to May 13, 2023, is potentially exposed and at risk for fungal meningitis.