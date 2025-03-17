A Texas most wanted criminal from El Salvador arrested in Liberty Co.

article

An El Salvador native was arrested in Liberty County on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Rigoberto Enrique Valencia was listed as a fugitive on Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants list.

Capture of Wanted Fugitive

What we know:

Valencia was taken into custody on Friday, March 14, in Liberty Co.

Valencia, 20, was taken into custody in Cleveland, Texas after a traffic stop coordinated between DPS Special Agents and the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

According to DPS, he had been wanted out of Harris County since Aug. 29, 2024 for failure to appear. He was to appear for carrying a prohibited weapon.

In March 2024, Valencia was arrested by the Houston Police Department for unlawful carrying of a weapon. On Aug. 25, 2024, he was arrested again by the Houston Police Department for carrying a prohibited weapon and subsequently bonded out of jail several days later.

A Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid in his arrest.