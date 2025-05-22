Texas Memorial Day travel: TxDOT releases travel forecasts for the holiday weekend
TEXAS - The Memorial Day Holiday Weekend is this weekend and the Texas Department of Transportation has released some travel forecasts for those traveling on the state's roadways.
The travel forecasts focus on the I-10, I-20, I-35 and I-45 corridors across the state.
I-10 Corridor Travel Forecast
I-20 Corridor Travel Forecast
I-35 Corridor Travel Forecast
I-45 Corridor Travel Forecast
What you can do:
To get the latest on road conditions across the state of Texas, you can also visit DriveTexas.org.
The Source: Information from the Texas Department of Transportation.