Doctors didn't believe Charlie Hall would live more than six months because of the rare condition he was born with, but now he's running a popular business that helps other people living with disabilities.

While he grew up in Texas, Charlie's family's glassware and candle factory is in the hills of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Not only do creative products come to life here, but lives are transformed at the same time.

No matter their health status, Charlie gives workers a chance. Store owners who sell his product appreciate him, as well.

"You can't help but adore Charlie and see what he's done with this business and how he's grown. He's such an entrepreneur," exclaims Pam Kuhl-Linscomb, co-owner of the Kuhl-Linscomb store in Houston.

Navigating Normalcy and Adolescence

Charlie was born in Dallas but became exhausted with people who didn't accept him for who he was. He headed to Mexico for a new start 20 years ago. He found people there more welcoming and returned the favor, helping them fuel their passion and dreams by giving them a job.

It all goes back to when Charlie was born in 1960 with a rare condition called Moebius Syndrome.

"I was born without hands. My arms end below my elbows, and then many facial anomalies. It happens in the developmental process; some research says it's genetic, others say it's not," explains Charlie.

He underwent ten procedures between six weeks and 25 years of age. Surgeons did what they could surgically to help him speak more clearly since his tongue was attached to his bottom lip at birth.

"The first time, I had to teach myself how to speak, then after the removal of a wire in my mouth, I had to teach myself again. Then, at 20 years old, there was a nine-hour surgery when they widened my mandible, and I had to work on speech again," explains Charlie.

Despite ongoing medical care, he has positive memories from his childhood.

"I went to a normal school, I did everything, rode bicycles, played baseball, played soccer, had a lot of friends, so in a lot of ways, my life was very normal, and then, of course, I hit adolescence. Adolescence is an awkward time for all of us," reflects Charlie.

He was able to push through those challenging times.

"So, I went to school in East Texas at Stephen F. Austin, and I went there because my best friend was going there. I had never been on my own full-time, but now I understand that I unconsciously followed my best friend. We became roommates, and I needed that security. Then, after college, I interviewed for jobs and realized intuitively that it was not going well. Even my parents and other people said you're not doing enough, so about six years after college, I went back for post-graduate work and met a man with a Fortune 100 company. He retired from corporate life and was teaching as a professor, had a doctorate, and was out of Houston. He was my mentor and told me he would help me find a job, which took three years! I didn't know it at the time, but he called the owner of a small company and said if he hired me but didn't like me after six months, then my mentor would pay him back 100% of the money, so it was a money-back guarantee," explains Charlie.

Charlie says his new boss didn't want his money back, which was a relief, yet it was a bit hurtful that it took a deal to land him a job.

Path to Empowering Diverse Creators

In 2003, Charlie had an "ah-ha moment" in life and decided to change drastically and move from Texas to Mexico. He started working with his Mom, Rose Ann's, a company specializing in handmade candles and intricate hand-etched and hand-blown glassware. He helps "Rose Ann Hall Designs" thrive, even after the recent loss of his beloved mom. His inclusive attitude allows people who might not otherwise have a job to work. He says it's not a place for disabled individuals but a place to grow as human beings.

"I almost look at my job as a cheerleader; I work with the employees, but not teach them how to do the art, but to grow the employees, because we have a very diverse employee base," says Charlie.

As mentioned at Kuhl-Linscomb, he sells his products to high-end stores nationwide, including in Houston. He calls his products perfect yet imperfect, consistent yet inconsistent, just like those who make them. "We're just excited any time we get his glasses in," exclaims Pam.

Her husband seconds that. "It is handmade, unlike many mass-produced products, and we're placing orders ahead of time, anticipating the need," states Dan Linscomb. The couple is proud of Charlie that his products, including his handmade Santa Rosa candles, fly off their shelves. "We're always at the store trying to find an unusual and interesting product, and he certainly qualifies for that. What's great is that it's really a quality, beautiful product, but then there's a story of how it's produced, so you don't find that often. To put both of those together, a great product and then this kind of story, with his company," explains Dan.

The people who create these unique products make them even more meaningful.

"The stories, a lady with no arms and she does glass with her feet, I think she was born that way, and then a guy who lost his hands in an accident, those kinds of people, they are people who produce and have skills and people just overlook them, and Charlie gives them a second chance," states Dan.

Mission of Embracing Disabilities

Charlie also helps many animals get their second chance. He adopts rescue dogs, especially injured ones, in desperate need of a home. "He is a real inspiration to me and to keep life in perspective," says Dan. They adore Charlie's mantra.

"Charlie has spunk, too. He protects his people," says a smiling Pam.

"Charlie's saying is a pretty neat saying that, when you look at people, we all have disabilities. Some are just more obvious and others, but we all have disabilities," says Dan.

Charlie realizes it doesn't matter and knows how important it is for everyone and everything to receive the love and attention they deserve. That passion shines through his company's products. Charlie says it has been a struggle during the tough economy, but he's doing everything possible to keep his company going.