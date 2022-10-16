Texas man arrested after 'scaring the bejeebies' out of Walmart shoppers with hatchet in pants

article

Police in Texarkana, Texas , announced over the weekend the Oct. 7 arrest of a man they allege stole a truck and "scared the bejeebies" out of people by strolling around a Walmart parking lot with a hatchet in the front of his pants.

Jerry Toney, 25, was apprehended by officers as he was getting into a black Dodge pickup at a Walmart while sporting a hatchet and baton in his pants, which he reportedly said he needed for protection, according to local KSLA.

Toney's arrest took place after Texarkana police received multiple calls reporting someone matching his description. Police later discovered that the truck he was getting into had been reported stolen.

"Last Friday afternoon, we got a call about a guy going around the Walmart parking lot on New Boston Road with a hatchet stuck in the front of his pants," the Texarkana Police Department said on Friday. "While he never took the hatchet out to directly threaten anyone with it, he was charging up to people and yelling things that made absolutely no sense."

"Obviously, his very bizarre behavior was scaring the bejeebies out of the people he was running up on. We'd actually gotten a similar call from the nearby Cinemark Theater not long before this call, but the man left before we could get there," the police added.

Toney, who is from Texarkana, was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle and booked into the Bi-State Jail, with his bond set at $50,000, according to police.

