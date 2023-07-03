Texas is known for its cowboys and rodeo hoedowns, but the Lone Star State is embracing the glitz and glamour of life.

Chrono24, a leading watch marketplace for luxury watches, released a report that looked across all 50 states to uncover the leading high-end brands and which states are chasing the life of luxury.

Their data led to Texas ranking number one among luxury brand searches with an impressive total of 8,233,230 searches per month.

With nearly a quarter of Texans searching for high-end fashion, Louis Vuitton was revealed to be the top brand searched for with North Face and Balenciaga coming in a close second and third.

Texas outranked the U.S. fashion capital, New York, which came in second along with other major fashionable states like California and Florida which came in 5th and 12th place, respectively.