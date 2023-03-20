Texas Lotto jackpot 'springs' to $54.5 million for Monday night's drawing

article

The Texas Lottery has announced that the jackpot sprang to an estimated annuitized value of $54.5 million for Monday night's drawing.

According to a release, this is the game's largest jackpot in more than 12 years.

RELATED: Pearland resident wins over $17 million in Lotto Texas drawing

If you're the lucky winner of Monday night's drawing, the cash value will be worth an estimated $33 million.

"Texas Lottery® players will begin a new week daydreaming about winning the largest Lotto Texas jackpot prize since May of 2010," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery in a news release. "I’m hoping to congratulate the first Lotto Texas winner of 2023 after tonight’s (Monday's) drawing. As this exciting Lotto Texas jackpot continues, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win. If it appears that you have the jackpot-winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

In 2022, there were six Lotto Texas jackpot winners. The game’s most recent jackpot winner was a Katy resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $19 million for the drawing held on Sept. 17, 2022.

If there is no winner for Monday night's drawing, the jackpot on Wednesday will increase to $55.5 million.