Pearland resident wins over $17 million in Lotto Texas drawing
PEARLAND, Texas - A Pearland resident won over $17 million in a Lotto Texas drawing that took place on June 1.
The winner, who elected to remain anonymous, will receive over $11.9 million before taxes.
The Texas Lottery said the winning ticket was purchased at Murphy USA, located at 3200 Dixie Farm Road in Pearland.
Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $34.8 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $75 billion in prizes to lottery players.