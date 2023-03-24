Texas Lotto jackpot continues to grow to $57.75 million ahead of Saturday night's drawing

article

The Texas Lottery has announced that the jackpot has increased to an estimated annuitized value of $57.75 million for Saturday night's drawing.

According to a release, the jackpot is the game's largest jackpot in more than 12 years.

If you're the lucky winner of Saturday night's drawing, the cash value will be worth an estimated $35 million.

"One thing we know for certain is that when someone is lucky enough to win this growing Lotto Texas jackpot prize, they will be a Texas Lottery player," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "We look forward to at least one person winning this jackpot, so that we can celebrate the largest Lotto Texas jackpot winner since May of 2010 and the first of this year. While the jackpot prize remains up for grabs, many Texas Lottery players have been coming away with lower-tier Lotto Texas prizes during the recent jackpot run, so we encourage our players to check their tickets after every drawing to see if they have won other cash prizes. As anticipation for Saturday’s drawing builds, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win."

In 2022, there were six Lotto Texas jackpot winners. The game’s most recent jackpot winner was a Katy resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $19 million for the drawing held on Sept. 17, 2022.