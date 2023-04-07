Texas Lottery Saturday jackpot grows to $63.25 million for Saturday's drawing

article

The Texas Lottery has announced that the jackpot has increased to an estimated annuitized value of $63.25 million for Saturday night's drawing.

According to a release, the jackpot is the game's largest jackpot in more than 12 years.

"This weekend, our players will get another exclusive chance to win the Lotto Texas jackpot, which is among the largest lottery jackpot prizes up for grabs in the world," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "I’m looking forward to congratulating the largest Lotto Texas jackpot winner since May of 2010 and the game’s first jackpot winner of 2023. While it can be a thrill to play for a large jackpot prize, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win. If it appears that you have the jackpot-winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

If there is no jackpot winner on Saturday, the jackpot prize for the Monday, April 10 drawing will roll to an estimated annuitized $63.75 million.

In 2022, there were six Lotto Texas jackpot winners. The game’s most recent jackpot winner was a Katy resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $19 million for the drawing held on Sept. 17, 2022.