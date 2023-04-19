article

The Texas Lottery has announced that the jackpot has increased to an estimated annuitized value of $73 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

According to a release, the jackpot is the seventh largest in game history and the second-largest jackpot prize in North America and third largest in the world.

If you're the lucky winner in Wednesday night's drawing, the cash value will be worth an estimated $44.2 million.

"The excitement that’s been generated by this Lotto Texas jackpot has led to outstanding sales figures for the Texas Lottery during the last several days, which means more revenue for the state of Texas," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "While we’re looking forward to congratulating at least one winner for this Lotto Texas jackpot, we want to remind everyone to play responsibly. Also, if it appears that you have the jackpot-winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

In 2022, there were six Lotto Texas jackpot winners. The game’s most recent jackpot winner was a Katy resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $19 million for the drawing held on Sept. 17, 2022.

If no jackpot winner claims the winning ticket for Wednesday night's drawing, the jackpot prize for Saturday, April 22 will increase to an estimated annuitized $74 million.