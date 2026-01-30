Texas leads US in population growth amid immigration slowdown

article

The Brief The population of Texas grew by 391,243 last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Lone Star State's population now sits at 31.7 million. U.S. population grew by 1.8 million last year, down from 3.2 million in 2024 after a sharp decline in net international migration.



More people moved to Texas than any other state last year, according to U.S. Census data.

The Lone Star State's population grew by 391,243 last year, bringing the state's population to 31.7 million.

Of those new Texas residents, 167,475 arrived from abroad.

Texas' 1.2% population growth year over year puts it in fourth place. South Carolina led the nation in percent growth at 1.5%. Idaho and North Carolina also ranked above Texas.

Decline in immigration slows US population growth

Big picture view:

The U.S. saw its slowest population growth since 2021, growing by just 1.8 million people or 0.5%. By comparison, the population grew by 1% or 3.2 million people in 2024, the fastest growth rate since 2006. The nation's population now sits at 341.8 million.

The U.S. Census Bureau said the slowdown in growth is largely due to a decline in net international immigration.

What they're saying:

"With births and deaths remaining relatively stable compared to the prior year, the sharp decline in net international migration is the main reason for the slower growth rate we see today," said Christine Hartley, assistant division chief for Estimates and Projections at the Census Bureau.

Net international migration dropped from 2.7 million in 2024 to 1.3 million in 2025. According to the Census Bureau, net international migration is expected to drop to around 321,000 by July.