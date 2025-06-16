Texas lawmakers push for 'Big Beautiful Bill' to include SNAP theft paybacks

The Brief A Houston woman is among thousands in Texas reporting stolen SNAP benefits. EBT card skimming is on the rise nationwide, with over 15,000 theft reports in Texas during the first quarter of 2025. Lawmakers, like Rep. Al Green, are pushing legislation to restore reimbursement funding.



A Houston woman is among thousands of Texans reporting stolen food benefits, as federal protection for victims of Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) fraud expired late last year.

SNAP card wiped clean

"I used my Lone Star card for my SNAP benefits. I had just gotten them that night because they land on the 15th," she said. "Well, when I left here, I went home and everything was erased from my card."

The woman, who asked not to be identified, used around $40 from her newly loaded card at two South Houston stores before waking up the next morning to a zero balance. She said she suspects she fell victim to EBT card skimming—a crime that has escalated in Texas and nationwide.

"There’s other people they’re taking from that have kids. It’s a bigger deal than this. It’s getting worse and worse—no matter where we go, they’re still doing it," she said.

Protections Expired

Her losses won’t be reimbursed. The federal authority to replace stolen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits expired on Dec. 20, 2024. Benefits stolen on or after Dec. 21 are not eligible for replacement using federal funds.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 15,165 claims for stolen SNAP benefits were filed in Texas in the first three months of 2025 alone.

Skimming on the Rise

The Office of the Inspector General said skimming devices—similar to those long used in credit card fraud—first appeared on Texas EBT cards in February 2022. Thieves place skimmers on card readers to capture data from SNAP recipients, then clone the information onto blank cards to steal benefits, often in other states.

The stolen goods are frequently resold for cash, investigators said.

Lawmakers Push for Relief

In Washington, Congressman Al Green is pushing to reinstate funding that would allow replacement of stolen benefits.

"H.R. 2983 has been introduced and is currently pending consideration before the House Committee on Agriculture," Green said in an email. "I am a cosponsor of H.R.3117… I have championed this legislation by introducing it as an amendment to H.R.1 – The Big Beautiful Bill Act."

Green is working alongside Representatives Grace Meng, Mike Lawler, and Senator John Fetterman to restore relief for SNAP theft victims.

Until then, victims like the South Houston mother remain stuck—missing meals with no reimbursement in sight.

Federal Crackdown on EBT Fraud

In response to rising theft, the USDA and federal law enforcement agencies launched sweeping enforcement actions earlier this year. In May, Secretary of Agriculture Rollins praised a multi-agency crackdown involving more than 100 locations in Southern California, calling it, "the largest effort to combat EBT fraud in United States Secret Service history."

"Fraud will not be tolerated by the Trump Administration," Rollins said. "We are fighting back against fraud and misuse of taxpayer dollars and ensuring those who need and qualify for benefits actually receive them."

Acting Deputy Under Secretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services John Walk described the suspects as, "truly sick and depraved individuals who are stealing food from low-income Americans." He noted that international criminal organizations have been linked to the surge in EBT fraud.

How to Protect Your EBT Card from Skimming

To reduce the risk of SNAP benefit theft, officials recommend the following tips:

Avoid simple PINs. Number combinations such as 1111, 1234 or 9876 are easy for thieves to guess.

Keep your PIN and card number secret. Do not share them with anyone outside your household. Cover the keypad when entering your PIN.

Beware of phishing. Government agencies will never call or text you asking for your card number or PIN.

Change your PIN often. Update your PIN monthly, especially before new benefits are issued.

Check your balance frequently. Monitor your EBT account for unauthorized purchases and change your PIN immediately if you notice anything suspicious.

Use the Lone Star app. You can toggle your card on and off before and after purchases for added protection.

Report fraud. If you think your benefits were stolen or your card skimmed, call the Lone Star Card Help Desk at (800) 777-7328 and contact your local SNAP office.