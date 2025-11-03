Over a quarter million people moved to Texas in the last year. Here's where they are now

article

The Brief More than 265,000 people moved to Texas last year, led by newcomers from California, Florida, and Colorado. Gen X and Millennials made up the bulk of new arrivals, with most settling in DFW, Houston, and Austin. Despite the influx, Texas ranked 14th nationally for net migration, gaining about 14 new residents per 10,000 people.



A new study has revealed that 265,112 people have moved to Texas in the past year from out of state.

Here's a look at where they came from, where they're at now, and what it means for the population overall.

Texas immigration report

Where they came from:

Thea largest amount of new residents came from California, Florida and Colorado, the report from hireahelper.com said.

Of those, Californians made up a total of 14.05 percent of new Texans in the past year, followed by Florida at 9.2 percent and Colorado at 4.55 percent.

Other notable states people moved from were Arizona (3.85 percent), Illinois (3.68 percent) and Louisiana (3.54 percent).

Is Texas a retirement state?

The age groups:

Generation X, or people born between 1960 and 1985, made up 40.7 percent of the migrants.

Millenials followed at 35.7 percent, Baby Boomers at 13.5 percent, Traditionalists at 3.3 percent, and Gen Z at 2.7 percent.

What Texas cities are people moving to?

The top spots:

The top five metros that saw new residents in the past year were as follows:

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington with 519,078

Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands with 376,391

Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos with 186,109

San Antonio-New Braunfels with 159,306

Killeen-Temple with 33,049

How has Texas' population changed?

Why you should care:

According to the report, a total of 1.6 million adults moved to or within Texas in the past year. That means 84 percent of all moves in Texas were residents relocating from within the state.

Despite the gain of over a quarter million new residents, Texas also lost residents to other states. When taking this into account, Texas ranked at 14th in the nation for net migration, with an actual increase of 14.1 residents per 10,000 current residents.

Texas trailed, in order, South Carolina, Idaho, Delaware, Tennessee, North Carolina, Maine, Arkansas, Wyoming, Alabama, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Nevada, Montana, Arizona, Georgia, South Dakota and Kentucky.