Over a quarter million people moved to Texas in the last year. Here's where they are now
TEXAS - A new study has revealed that 265,112 people have moved to Texas in the past year from out of state.
Here's a look at where they came from, where they're at now, and what it means for the population overall.
Texas immigration report
Where they came from:
Thea largest amount of new residents came from California, Florida and Colorado, the report from hireahelper.com said.
Of those, Californians made up a total of 14.05 percent of new Texans in the past year, followed by Florida at 9.2 percent and Colorado at 4.55 percent.
Other notable states people moved from were Arizona (3.85 percent), Illinois (3.68 percent) and Louisiana (3.54 percent).
Is Texas a retirement state?
The age groups:
Generation X, or people born between 1960 and 1985, made up 40.7 percent of the migrants.
Millenials followed at 35.7 percent, Baby Boomers at 13.5 percent, Traditionalists at 3.3 percent, and Gen Z at 2.7 percent.
What Texas cities are people moving to?
The top spots:
The top five metros that saw new residents in the past year were as follows:
- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington with 519,078
- Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands with 376,391
- Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos with 186,109
- San Antonio-New Braunfels with 159,306
- Killeen-Temple with 33,049
How has Texas' population changed?
Why you should care:
According to the report, a total of 1.6 million adults moved to or within Texas in the past year. That means 84 percent of all moves in Texas were residents relocating from within the state.
Despite the gain of over a quarter million new residents, Texas also lost residents to other states. When taking this into account, Texas ranked at 14th in the nation for net migration, with an actual increase of 14.1 residents per 10,000 current residents.
Texas trailed, in order, South Carolina, Idaho, Delaware, Tennessee, North Carolina, Maine, Arkansas, Wyoming, Alabama, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Nevada, Montana, Arizona, Georgia, South Dakota and Kentucky.
The Source: Information in this report came from hireahelper.com.