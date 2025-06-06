Texas ICE raids: 25 arrested at construction sites in Brownsville, South Padre Island

article

The Brief ICE arrested 25 people at Texas construction sites on Wednesday. The immigration raids were conducted in Brownsville and South Padre Island. ICE says they are in the process of sending the arrested individuals back to their home countries of Mexico and Honduras.



Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 25 people in the country illegally at two Texas construction sites on Wednesday.

ICE, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Marshals Service, made the arrests in Brownsville and South Padre Island.

ICE raids at Texas construction sites

What we know:

The 25 people who were arrested are citizens of Mexico and Honduras.

ICE says they are pending removal back to their home county.

The arrests came after an I-9 inspection at the worksites.

(Source: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

What we don't know:

ICE did not release any identifying information about the people arrested.

What they're saying:

"Today’s arrests reflect ICE’s unwavering commitment to upholding the integrity of our immigration system and protecting our nation’s workforce. Individuals who violate federal immigration and employment laws not only undermine fair labor standards but also pose potential security and safety risks. ICE will continue to work with our partners to identify and investigate those who disregard the law and exploit our country’s systems for personal or commercial gain," said ICE Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee.