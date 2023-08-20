Texas heat: ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice for tonight

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has announced a voluntary conservation notice for the entire state.

According to a post on Twitter, Texans are being asked to conserve power, if safe to do so, between the hours of 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday night.

Officials said the reason for the conservation notice is due to extreme temperatures, continued high demand, and unexpected loss of thermal generation.

ERCOT said they are currently not in emergency operations at this time.