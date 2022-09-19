Expand / Collapse search

Texas governor poll: Gov. Greg Abbott extends lead over Beto O'Rourke

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Greg Abbott
FOX 4

With just 50 days until the November 8 election Gov. Greg Abbott extended his lead to nine percentage points over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke, according to a new poll released Monday.

The poll from the University of Texas at Tyler and the Dallas Morning News shows the Republican governor with a 47% to 38% lead heading into this November's election.

1,268 voters responded to the poll from Sept. 6-13. The poll's margin of error was +/- 2.8%.

In addition to the two major party candidates, the Green Party's Delilah Barrios and Libertarian candidate Mark Tippets each earned 3%. Just 2% of respondents said they didn't know who they would be voting for.

A similar poll in August by UT-Tyler and the DMN showed Abbott with a 7 point lead over O'Rourke.

mike-collier-dan-patrick.jpg

Texas Lieutenant Governor Poll

The UT-Tyler-DMN poll showed Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick with an 11 point lead over Democrat Mike Collier.

The poll shows Patrick with a 39%-28% lead. 20 percent of poll respondents said they did not know who they would be voting for in November.

An August poll from UT-Tyler and the DMN showed Patrick with an 8-point lead.

rochelle-garza-ken-paxton.jpg

Attorney General candidate Rochelle Garza (left) and current AG Ken Paxton (right)

Texas Attorney General Poll

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton has also extended his lead over Democrat Rochelle Garza to 7 points.

The UT-Tyler-DMN poll shows Paxton with a 37% to 30% lead over Garza.

An August poll showed Paxton with just a 2-point lead (34%-32%).