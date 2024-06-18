Texas Governor increases readiness level of State Emergency Operations Center

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that he's directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase its readiness level.

According to a statement, the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center is now at Level II or escalated response conditions).

As a result, 24-hour operations will begin ahead of tropical weather hazards that have started to impact the state.

"As we prepare for severe tropical weather, Texas is activating all personnel and resources needed to support Texans and communities that will be potentially impacted by excessive rain and flooding," said Governor Abbott in a news release. "To ensure assistance and resources are quickly deployed, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness level of the State Emergency Operations Center. Texans in at-risk areas are urged to remain vigilant, monitor weather conditions, and take necessary precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

Officials said this tropical system, according to the National Weather Service, is expected to further develop and cause potentially-dangerous rainfall and flooding across large areas of the state. The areas of concern include South Texas, the Coastal Bend, and Southeast Texas.

At the Governor’s direction, TDEM requested the following Texas Emergency Management Council agencies report to the Texas State Emergency Operations Center and ensure their resources are ready to deploy as needed:

• Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

• Texas A&M Forest Service

• Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

• Texas Department of Transportation

• Texas Department of State Health Services

• Texas Health and Human Services Commission

• Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

• Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

• Texas Animal Health Commission

• Texas Department of Agriculture

• Public Utility Commission of Texas

• Railroad Commission of Texas

• Texas Department of Public Safety

• Texas National Guard

• Texas Education Agency

• Texas Department of Information Resources

• Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

• American Red Cross

• Salvation Army

At the Governor’s direction, TDEM has activated the following additional state emergency response resources to support local officials’ tropical weather response operations:

• Texas A&M Forest Service: 4 Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System Strike Teams comprised of 100 personnel and 24 vehicles

• Texas National Guard: 3 Ground Transportation Platoons comprised of more than 40 personnel and 20 vehicles; CH47 Chinook helicopters

On Monday, the Governor directed TDEM to activate state emergency response resources for tropical weather response operations. These resources remain staged across the state and are ready to support requests for state assistance from local officials.

Texans are encouraged to monitor local forecast information, follow instructions of emergency personnel, keep emergency supplies readily available, and have an emergency plan in place. Texans can access weather safety information at TexasReady.gov, check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, obtain flood tracking information at TexasFlood.org, and find preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.