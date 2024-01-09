Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces over $15 million in grants to Texas Military communities

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced $15.4 million in grant funding for infrastructure projects in military communities from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission's Defense Economic Adjustment Assistant Grant program.

According to a release, the funds will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to support military installations in Texas and protect jobs in military communities that may be impacted in any future Base Realignment and Closure process.

"Texas has long been a home for military families and missions," said Governor Abbott. "The 15 major military installations in Texas, in addition to the headquarters of Army Futures Command, add over $114 billion to the Texas economy and support more than 622,000 direct and indirect jobs. The men and women serving on these installations are integral members of their communities, and their missions are critical for national defense. I thank the Texas Military Preparedness Commission for their ongoing service. Working together with our partners in the Texas Legislature, we will ensure these installations in Texas continue to offer unmatched military value."

The following entities will receive Fiscal Year 2024-2025 reimbursements:

- City of Harker Heights: $5 million; Fort Cavazos – Railhead Energy Resiliency Project

- Val Verde County: $3.6 million; Laughlin Air Force Base – Construction of Aircraft Sunshades

- TexAmericans Center: $1.5 million; Red River Army Depot – Enhanced Logistics Capabilities

- City of Fort Worth: $300,000; Naval Air Station Fort Worth - Anti-Terrorism Protection Security System

- City of El Paso: $4.5 million; McGregor Range – Booster Station Replacement Project

- McMullen County: $464,286.21; Naval Air Station Corpus Christi – Relocatable Over The Horizon Radar (ROTHR) Road Access Project

The release stated that with this first round of Fiscal Year 2024-2025 grants, Abbott has awarded over $129 million in grants to military communities through the program since 2015