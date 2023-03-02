Texas gas average remains lowest in US as prices fluctuate, says AAA Texas

As gas prices continue to fluctuate throughout the country, Texas was recently reported to have the lowest average prices in the U.S.

According to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the statewide average gas price in Texas is $2.94 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel.

This price is said to be three cents less than last week and 37 cents less per gallon compared to last year.

The reported national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.37. This is two cents less when compared to last week and 29 cents less than the price last year.

AAA Texas surveyed the major metropolitan areas in Texas and discovered drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.23 per gallon and drivers in Corpus Christi pay at least $2.83 per gallon.

"For the time being, drivers in Texas are seeing pump prices decrease in many areas," said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. "As many people prepare for spring break and summer travel – it is important to keep your vehicle well-maintained to optimize its fuel economy as well as prevent breakdowns."

Crude oil prices continue to be volatile given the higher fuel demand outlook from China and the supply concerns from the Ukraine-Russia war, says AAA Texas.

Due to this, gas prices are mixed with some areas seeing decreases while others increase.

