George Strait announces benefit concert to support Texas flood victims

Country music star George Strait has announced an event that will benefit those who were impacted by the deadly floods in Texas' Hill Country.

Texas floods: George Strait benefit concert

What we know:

George Strait announced the "Strait to the Heart" fundraising event on his social media platforms.

The event will be held in Boerne, Texas, on July 27.

"Strait to the Heart" will be an "intimate donor dinner and concert," according to the announcement. Strait and members of his Ace In the Hole Band are set to perform, along with special guests including William Beckmann, Ray Benson, and Wade Bowen.

Donations will be collected and distributed by the Vaqueros del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund. Anyone who wishes to attend the event should email Vaquerosdm@gmail.com.

What we don't know:

There is no information on how many tickets will be available, or where in Boerne the event will be held.

What they're saying:

The following was included in George Strait's statement on the announcement:

"The destruction and loss in our community from the recent floods is hard to wrap your head around. Our hearts and prayers are with you all. The goal with this event is to raise meaningful, immediate support that can be put directly into the hands of flood victims without delay, while also honoring the first responders that work tirelessly to save lives…"

Texas floods: One week later

Big picture view:

Friday, July 11, marked one week since the deadly flooding that happened in Central Texas, starting in Kerr County.

Across the state, at least 120 people were killed in the flooding, and over 170 are considered missing.

Kerr County was hit the hardest during the floods. The county has reported 96 deaths (including 36 children), 161 missing, and several damaged camps and homes.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met officials and responders in Kerrvile on Friday.

