Texas flooding: 18 Houston-area residents killed in floods

The deadly flooding in Central Texas has taken the lives of more than 100 people, and it's impact hit here in the Houston-area with 18 residents having been killed.

Even a week later, search and rescue efforts are ongoing as, across the state, more than 170 people are considered missing.

Chloe Childress

On Monday, the family of Chloe Childress, a Camp Mystic counselor and recent Kinkaid School graduate, put out a statement confirming her death.

"Chloe Childress lived a beautiful life that saturated those around her with contagious joy, unending grace, and abiding faith. Returning as a counselor to the place she loved so dearly, Chloe was looking forward to dedicating her summer days to loving and mentoring young girls at Camp Mystic.

Our family was shocked to hear of the horrific tragic flooding in the hill country, and we were devastated to learn that our precious Chloe was among the victims. While we know that her joy is now eternal and her faith has become sight, our hearts are shattered by this loss and the similar heartbreak of other families like ours. We desire to grieve privately during this time and thank so many caring people, in advance, for respecting this wish. Please know we are grateful for every kind thought, your quietly spoken prayers, and the countless hearts of sympathy that are carrying us through these days.

We thank you for kindly respecting our privacy as we celebrate Chloe’s life and mourn our incomparable loss."

Greta Toranzo

Camp Mystic camper Greta Toranzo lost her life in the flooding, her parents confirmed in a social media post:

"It’s with shattered hearts that we share the devastating news that our beloved daughter, Greta Katherine Toranzo, lost her life in the July Fourth flood in Kerr County.

Greta was thrilled to return to Camp Mystic for a third summer this year. She was overjoyed to be reunited with her camp friends for weeks of fun, laughter, sports, and sisterhood.

Whether at home, at school, in the pool, or on the tennis court, Greta radiated joy. She was kind, creative, and full of love and also brave, athletic, and determined. She was a caring big sister to her little brother, Oliver, and a friend to so many at Sinclair Elementary, the Timbergrove Sports Association, and the Briar Club.

Our hearts are broken beyond words. We miss her bright spirit, her sweet smile, and her endlessly loving heart.

We’re deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from friends, family, and our community. We want to thank the first responders, search and rescue teams, and volunteers who worked tirelessly with urgency and compassion during the flood. Their bravery and care will never be forgotten.

We ask for privacy as we grieve the unimaginable loss of our Greta. We will be making no further statements at this time."

Greta was a student at Houston ISD's Sinclair Elementary School.

Blakely McCrory

Camp Mystic camper Blakely McCrory did not survive the flooding, her mother confirmed in a social media post:

"We are exceedingly grateful for each and every one of the thoughts, prayers, and well-wishes that have been sent our way in the past few days.

While we hoped for a miracle, it has been confirmed that Blakely’s life was lost on the Guadalupe that early morning, along with so many others. And, while we find some comfort in the knowledge that Blakely is happy, safe, and secure in the arms of Jesus, we are beyond shattered and will miss her with every breath we take for the rest of our lives. Eight years on this earth is far too short a stay. Still, we know that Blakely was light and life, and she brightened the day of everyone fortunate enough to cross her path. Our little corner of the world is a better and brighter place because Blakely was here. Although we must mourn her absence, we will choose to celebrate her life.

Deepest thanks go to all the first responders, many of whom remained on station for days at a time, without sleep, sustenance, or comfort. You brought Blakely home, and for that, we will always be grateful. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many other families who have suffered unimaginable loss and trauma in this tragic event.

May we all find strength in each other."

Molly Dewitt

9-year-old Molly Dewitt, a camper at Camp Mystic, lost her life in the flood.

Anna Margaret Bellows

Anna Margaret Bellows' parents confirmed to Fox News that she lost her life in the flood.

Mary Kathryn Jacobe

A family member confirmed with FOX 26 the passing of 8-year-old Mary Kathryn Jacobe. She was said to be found dead on Sunday morning.

Jacobe's family gave this statement:

Our precious angel baby has entered the gates of Heaven. Mary Kate Jacobe was the light of our lives. She was tiny but mighty, full of love and joy with a smile that melted your heart. Mary Kate, our Sissy, was the baby of our large family and was most certainly our angel on earth. We are utterly shattered and forever changed by the loss of our girl.

Please know we truly appreciate the prayers and support so lovingly expressed by so many. We sincerely thank you for respecting our family’s privacy as we process the unthinkable.

Our family extends our deepest sympathy to all those affected by the tragic flooding. We stand united by loss but rooted in love. May God be with you now and always.

The Wilson family

A family member confirmed that Shiloh, the son of Jeff and Amber Wilson, was recovered on Thursday.

We initially reported that Jeff Wilson, an Humble ISD teacher, was the first of the small family found dead in the floods.

Jeff was an educator at Kingwood Park High School and, according to the school district, he worked at Humble ISD for 30 years at both Humble and Kingwood Park High School.

It was later announced Jeff's wife, Amber, was recovered and identified on Tuesday. Shiloh's body was recovered a couple of days after.

Reese Manchaca

A family member has reported on social media that Reese was located following the flooding in the Texas Hill Country.

The family member said: "It is with sadness that I post the news that Reese was found in the rubble and debris left by the rushing flood waters in Hunt, Texas area. I thank all of the thoughts and Prayers during this time. Please continue to pray for other folks that are still waiting on word of their lost loved ones and for comfort for the families of the deceased that have been found.. My heart really hurts."

Brad Perry

Family confirms that Brad Perry, 49, died in the flood. He was a former League City volunteer firefighter.

John Burgess and Julia Anderson Burgess

According to a post made by a family member, John Burgess and Julia Anderson Burgess have been found following the devastating flooding. The search continues for their two boys who are still missing.

Tim Walker

FOX 26 has confirmed that Tim Walker, a local artist and the owner of the Neon Gallery in Montrose, was found on Tuesday. Well-known attorney Dick Deguerin reported the news to FOX 26 on Tuesday.

According to Deguerin, Walker, with his wife, children and grandchildren were at their property in Hunt, off State Road 39 near the Guadalupe River when the floodwaters began to rise. The family desperately tried to escape. Deguerin said as the house was taking in a lot of water, Tim Walker insisted that he be the last one out of the house.

The family survived, but Tim Walker didn't.

Mollie Schaffer

Mollie Schaffer, 76, lost her life in the Guadalupe River flood. According to her obituary, "her last act was to ensure that her husband, life partner, and best friend of 58 years, Randy, escaped their sinking car as they sought higher ground. Because of her selflessness, he survived."

Rob and Melissa Kamin

A family member confirmed on social media that Rob and Melissa Kamin died in the flood.

Lainey Landry

Lainey Anne Landry, 9, lost her life in the flood, St. George Catholic Church confirms. She attended Camp Mystic.