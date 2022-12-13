article

Not sure how you spend the holidays, but arguably nothing beats watching your favorite Christmas movie with loved ones.

A recent study by BeautyAnswered looked at several holiday movies across the country like "The Polar Express," "Miracle on 34th Street" and "Elf." For Texas, it found "The Nightmare Before Christmas" was the state's favorite holiday movie.

Texas was joined by a handful of states like Nevada, California, and Tennessee, which were ranked to have "The Nightmare Before Christmas" as their favorite movie. More states, however, picked "Elf" and "The Polar Express" as their favorite film, but classics like "A Christmas Carol" were not selected by a single state.

Directed by Tim Burton and released in 1993, "The Nightmare Before Christmas," is often debated by fans whether it's a Halloween or Christmas movie. In fact, film composer Danny Elfman confirmed in 2019 with USA Today that the film "is a Halloween movie."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Danny Elfman performs during Disney's Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Live To Film Concert Experience at Banc of California Stadium on October 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Timothy Expand

It's clear however, Texans would disagree.

