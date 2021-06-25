Texas Equusearch founder to be released from the hospital

article

Tim Miller, founder and director of Texas Equusearch, is expected to be released from the hospital on Friday.



Miller was admitted to the hospital last Saturday due to a serious health condition, according to the organization.

In a post on social media, Texas Equusearch thanked those to gave Miller great care.



"To the entire medical team at Memorial Hermann at Memorial City, Tim cannot thank you enough for the excellent medical care and compassion you showed him this week. He thanks you greatly!"

Tim stated, "I am blessed beyond measure and cannot stress how enormously grateful I am to everyone, thank you!"