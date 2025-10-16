The Brief The University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs surveyed likely voters in Texas Congressional District 18. They were asked who they intend to vote for in the November 2025 special election for U.S. representative. The survey numbers suggest that the race may lead to a runoff.



New survey results released Thursday indicate the race to fill the U.S. representative seat for Texas' 18th congressional district may be heading for a runoff.

By the numbers:

The University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs surveyed 1,200 likely voters in TX-18.

They were asked who they intend to vote for in the November 2025 special election. The top three candidates, according to the survey, were:

27% for Christian Menefee (D)

23% for Amanda Edwards (D)

15% for Jolanda Jones (D)

The numbers suggest that no single candidate would get more than 50% of the vote, which would lead to a runoff to determine the winner.

More than half of those surveyed said they have a favorable opinion of those three candidates.

U.S. Rep. for TX-18

A special election will be held on Nov. 4 to fill the congressional seat held by late Rep. Sylvester Turner.

There was no primary election, so 16 candidates will be on the ballot from multiple political parties.

Only residents in Texas District 18 will have the race on their ballot.

The U.S. representative for Texas District 18 serves a portion of Harris County.

Nov. 4 election

This November, Texans will head to the polls to vote on state constitutional amendments and local elections.

However, voters can cast their vote early, starting Oct. 20.

Every voter in Texas will be able to vote on 17 propositions in the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election.

Many voters will also have local issues on their ballots like bonds, school board trustees, city council positions or bonds impacting utility districts.

