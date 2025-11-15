Texas DPS trooper 'sent home' after incident at Texas A&M vs South Carolina game

The Brief An incident involving a Texas DPS trooper and some South Carolina players was caught on camera during a broadcast of the game against Texas A&M. Texas DPS says the trooper was sent home from the game and their "Office of Inspector General (OIG) is also aware of the incident and will be further looking into the matter." Texas A&M won the game in their biggest comeback in school history.



A Texas DPS trooper was sent home after an incident captured during a broadcast of the Texas A&M football game against South Carolina on Saturday, according to the agency.

After a touchdown, players with South Carolina continued running into the northeast tunnel before turning back around.

As they walked back out, a Texas DPS trooper was seen walking between two of them – the three of them bumping arms. The trooper then turned around and pointed at one of the players, saying something, before the players walked back to the field. The exchange was captured during a broadcast of the game and was quickly shared on social media.

In a statement on social media, Texas DPS said, "The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is aware of the incident that occurred today during the Texas A&M football game. The DPS Trooper involved was sent home from the game. Our Office of Inspector General (OIG) is also aware of the incident and will be further looking into the matter. No additional information will be released at this time."

Texas A&M Police also wrote on X, "We are aware of the incident in the NE tunnel involving a DPS trooper. He has been relieved of his game day assignment."

Texas A&M pulls off biggest comeback in school history

No. 3 Texas A&M rallied from a 27-point deficit to remain undefeated with a 31-30 victory over South Carolina on Saturday – the biggest comeback in school history.

The comeback eclipsed a 21-point rally by a Johnny Manziel-led Aggie team in a 52-48 win in the 2013 Chick-Fil-A Bowl over Duke. Entering Saturday, teams were 0-286 in Southeastern Conference play since 2004 when trailing by 27 points or more.

Recap: Texas A&M pulls off biggest comeback in school history to beat South Carolina