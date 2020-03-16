Texas DPS extends expiration dates of IDs, driver's licenses during disaster declaration
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety has extended the expiration dates of Texas IDs and driver's licenses during the governor's disaster declaration due to the coronavirus.
DPS has been granted the authority to extend the expiration of any Texas-issued identification card, driver license, commercial driver license or election identification certificate for the duration of Gov. Abbott's disaster declaration.
RELATED: Governor declares state of disaster for Texas
The DPS will consider any Texas issued card with an expired date valid if both of the following conditions are met:
- The expiration date on the license or ID card is on or after March 13, 2020
- The current date is within 60 days of the end of the state of disaster
RELATED: Governor Abbott updates public on Texas' response to COVID-19
DPS says the extension only applies to the expiration date. Anyone not eligible to drive due to an active enforcement action, such as suspension, revocation or denial, may only use the card for identity purposes.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP FOR YOUR MOBILE DEVICE
DPS says they have notified law enforcement agencies and have asked for their understanding and cooperation in this situation.
RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates