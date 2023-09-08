The Texas Department of Public Safety is canceling driver's license appointments on a third consecutive day.

DPS has canceled online and in-person appointments at most driver’s license offices until 2 p.m. Friday.

The only offices that will open with regular business hours are the Garland Mega Center, Fort Worth Mega Center and Carrollton Mega Center.

The agency says the interruption is a result of a software upgrade issue that began over the Labor Day weekend. Officials say there haven’t been any security issues reported at this time.

Appointments have been canceled since Wednesday.

As a consequence, Texans are currently unable to obtain or renew driver licenses or other related records. DPS has assured that customers whose appointments were canceled will be given priority for rebooking.