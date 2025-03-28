Texas Department of Transportation responds to complaints about FM 1463 expansion

The Brief The 6.7-mile, $108 million project will expand traffic on FM 1463 from two lanes to as many as six, to accommodate growth. Started three years ago, the project recently passed the halfway mark, and is scheduled to be complete in early 2027. Drivers are frustrated with extensive wait-times, in traffic.



We have an update for drivers and residents on the far west side of Houston who've been frustrated by a slow-moving road expansion project.

The project, which started three years ago, recently passed the halfway mark, and is scheduled to be complete in early 2027.

What they're saying:

Some businesses have reported report a notable drop in business, as drivers are frustrated with extensive wait times in traffic.

"I intentionally wait for when everyone's asleep, or early in the morning, because I work offshore and driving on this road is absolutely miserable," says one frustrated driver, while stuck in traffic.

"Customers don't know how to get into the business, other than going through the neighborhood, which is a big struggle for them," says Alejandra Talhami, of McFrugals Dry Cleaning, "They don't want to waste time."

The other side:

The Texas Department of Transportation says project was always scheduled to take five years, but has seen delays from Right of Way negotiations, utility connections and instances where plans did not match actual conditions.

"There is an idea of what may be out on location prior to construction starting, but when construction starts is when we really know what's in front of us. So that created some issues," says TXDOT spokesman Danny Perez. "We're not going to wait until the entire project is complete, to open up to the four-lane configuration. If there are certain stretches we can open up, we're going to do that."

What's next:

The Texas Department of Transportation says it will launch a website, run by the city of Fulshear, that will provide timely project updates, and a portal for questions and complaints.