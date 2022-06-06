Texas Department of Criminal Justice suspending transport of inmates

article

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has announced they are suspending the transport of inmates following the tragic killing of five people in Centerville last week allegedly by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez.

According to a statement from TDCJ, the suspension will remain until the agency conducts a comprehensive review of its transportation procedures.

Gonzalo Lopez, 46 (Photo courtesy of Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

The statement goes on to say, "If it becomes necessary to do a transport such as releasing or an emergency medical appointment, additional security measures will be implemented."

TDCJ added they are conducting an internal serious incident review and also intends to bring in an outside firm to conduct an independent review to identify factors that may have lead up to the escape of Lopez.