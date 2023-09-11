Texas Clear Alert: Authorities searching for Alexander Clark, 30, last seen in Houston area

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Clear Alert for a 30-year-old man who was last seen in the Houston area on Friday morning.

Authorities are searching for 30-year-old Alexander Clark.

Alexander Clark

He was last seen in the 1100 block of Pressler Street on September 8 around 8:10 a.m.

Clark is described as a Black male, 6' tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Officials said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants. Has "Craig" tattooed on his left forearm and "Debra" tattooed on his right forearm.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

A Clear Alert is issued when an individual is in imminent danger or disappearance is involuntary.

If you have seen Clark, you're asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at (540) 658-4400.