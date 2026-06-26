73-year-old arrested for deadly Texas City shooting

The Brief Police found a woman dead during a welfare check on Thursday. A 73-year-old is in custody on a murder charge. Anyone with more information can contact detectives or Crime Stoppers.



A 73-year-old is in Galveston County custody after a woman was found dead in Texas City on Thursday, according to police.

Texas City: Mallard Drive homicide case

What we know:

Police say they were called at about 3 p.m. Thursday for a welfare check on Mallard Drive, near Texas Avenue and Vauthier Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and reportedly found a woman with a gunshot. That woman, identified as 42-year-old Angela Gray, was pronounced deceased.

According to police, 73-year-old Lee Sims was charged with Gray's death. Records confirm that Lee is in custody on a murder charge with a $250,000 bond.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information about this case can do one of the following:

Call Detective Charles - 409-643-5763

Call Detective Stinson - 409-643-5200

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477