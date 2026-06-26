73-year-old arrested for deadly Texas City shooting
TEXAS CITY, Texas - A 73-year-old is in Galveston County custody after a woman was found dead in Texas City on Thursday, according to police.
Texas City: Mallard Drive homicide case
What we know:
Police say they were called at about 3 p.m. Thursday for a welfare check on Mallard Drive, near Texas Avenue and Vauthier Street.
Officers arrived at the scene and reportedly found a woman with a gunshot. That woman, identified as 42-year-old Angela Gray, was pronounced deceased.
According to police, 73-year-old Lee Sims was charged with Gray's death. Records confirm that Lee is in custody on a murder charge with a $250,000 bond.
What we don't know:
Other details are not available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with more information about this case can do one of the following:
- Call Detective Charles - 409-643-5763
- Call Detective Stinson - 409-643-5200
- Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477
The Source: Texas City Police Department